IMPD: Multiple people taken to hospitals after domestic dispute with weapon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple people were taken to hospitals after police responded Monday night to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a weapon on the city’s south side, Indianapolis police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Police Department officers were called at 9 p.m. Monday to an incomplete 911 call from a home in the 600 block of Watersonway Circle. That’s a street with homes in the Rahkewood Addition off Rahke Road. That’s northeast of the intersection of West Edgewood Avenue and Bluff Road.

Police found at least one person with a gunshot wound.

IMPD had not confirmed by 9:45 p.m. Monday whether anyone had died in the shooting.

“This is an active crime scene and this investigation is ongoing and developing,” IMPD said in a notification to the media.

People were being asked to avoid the area. A social media message said, “The IMPD will be in the area with a large presence for an ongoing investigation.”

No additional details were immediately available.

Medics and Indianapolis Police Department officers were called at 9 p.m. Aug. 12, 2024, to an incomplete 911 call from a home in the 600 block of Watersonway Circle. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)