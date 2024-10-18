IMPD: Murder suspect arrested in Pittsboro

Red and blue police lights on top of an IMPD patrol vehicle. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on Thursday arrested a murder suspect in Pittsboro, Indiana, IMPD said in a news release Friday.

IMPD officers arrested 33-year-old Myron King for his alleged involvement in the death of 38-year-old Brandon Lewis.

On Oct. 5, at 2:45 p.m., IMPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 12th Street and North Tibbs Avenue on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found an adult male in an alley with gunshot wound injuries. Medical services arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. An autopsy by the Marion County Coroner’s Office determined the death to be a homicide and identified the victim as Lewis.

Detectives investigated the scene and later identified King as the alleged suspect. On Thursday, officers located and arrested King in Pittsboro. King was taken to the IMPD Homicide Office, where he confessed to the shooting. He was then arrested for murder.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Dustin.Keedy@Indy.gov. Alternatively, those with information can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana to remain anonymous at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).