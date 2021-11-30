Crime Watch 8

IMPD nabs 27-year-old suspect in multiple retailer robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 27-year-old is in custody after police say he robbed Indianapolis retailers.

Adrian Chandler was arrested Saturday, according to a news release issued Monday by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD caught up with Chandler after he was tagged as a suspect in the Saturday robberies of the Family Dollar store at 2625 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. and the Liquorland store at 4731 W. Washington St. Witness and employee descriptions helped police catch up with Chandler after he fled the liquor store robbery.

However, Chandler was arrested and accused with three other robberies: the Taco Bell restaurant at 2809 E. 38th St. and the Family Dollar at 5460 E. Washington St., both on Nov. 18, and the Family Dollar at 3021 W. Washington St. on Oct. 26.

Chandler’s jail-booking photo was not available Monday, IMPD said. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide whether Chandler faces charges of robbery, attempted robbery, and theft.

IMPD asked anyone with information about the incidents call the IMPD homicide-robbery office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.