IMPD names new deputy chief of investigations

Craig McCartt, a 24-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and recent graduate of the FBI National Academy, has been appointed deputy chief of the criminal investigations division (Photo Provided/(Photo Provided/Aliya Wishner))

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 24-year veteran of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has been named deputy chief of the criminal investigations division.

Craig McCartt replaces Chris Bailey, who begins as the next police chief of Asheville, North Carolina, on July 29.

McCartt is a recent graduate of the FBI National Academy.

He was promoted to lieutenant in 2014 and was appointed as East District commander earlier this year. Before those assignments, McCartt served as a major in the criminal investigations division, a unit supervisor over the robbery/aggravated assault unit, and unit supervisor over the homicide unit.

The wife of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief of Criminal Investigations Craig McCartt pins a new badge on her husband July 8, 2019. (Photo Provided Aliya Wishner)

He also supervised an investigative unit that significantly reduced pharmacy robberies in Marion County.

He is a 1991 graduate of Indiana University and is married with 2 children.

Jerry Leary was named commander of the East District, replacing McCartt.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Bryan Roach congratulates East District commander Jerry Leary on his promotion on July 8, 2019. (Photo Provided Aliya Wishner)

Also, IMPD announced, Karen Arnett, a three-decade employee, has been named the day shift captain of the East District.

