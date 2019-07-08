IMPD names new deputy chief of investigations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 24-year veteran of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has been named deputy chief of the criminal investigations division.
Craig McCartt replaces Chris Bailey, who begins as the next police chief of Asheville, North Carolina, on July 29.
McCartt is a recent graduate of the FBI National Academy.
He was promoted to lieutenant in 2014 and was appointed as East District commander earlier this year. Before those assignments, McCartt served as a major in the criminal investigations division, a unit supervisor over the robbery/aggravated assault unit, and unit supervisor over the homicide unit.
He also supervised an investigative unit that significantly reduced pharmacy robberies in Marion County.
He is a 1991 graduate of Indiana University and is married with 2 children.
Jerry Leary was named commander of the East District, replacing McCartt.
Also, IMPD announced, Karen Arnett, a three-decade employee, has been named the day shift captain of the East District.