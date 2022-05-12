Crime Watch 8

IMPD needs help identifying road rage suspect

A man suspected of drawing a gun on a teenager during a road rage incident on May 8, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe was involving in a road rage incident on the city’s south side.

A 17-year-old boy told police that a man pulled a gun on him and his parent just before 1 p.m. Sunday after he threw a water bottle out a car window.

The teenager says the suspect got out of a blue Nissan in a residential area on Lonestar Drive, just south of East Stop 11 Road, and approached the family’s vehicle.

The suspect drew a gun, pointed it at the boy, and hit him on the left hand, according to a police report. He did not fire the weapon.

The teenager took the man’s picture with his phone and later shared it with police.

Anyone with information was asked to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.