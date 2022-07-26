Crime Watch 8

IMPD needs help to find Jeep from fatal hit-and-run on East 56th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help finding a silver Jeep Patriot involved in the hit-and-run killing of a 43 year-old-man Sunday morning.

IMPD is looking for a 2007-2017 silver Jeep Patriot that has damage on the front, passenger side of the vehicle, including a broken headlight and side marker light, police say.

At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, IMPD officers found Andres Guerra Balderas, 43, struck by a vehicle in the 6300 block of East 56th Street. That’s in a residential area west of I-465.

According to IMPD, the vehicle was traveling east on East 56th Street toward I-465 when it struck Balderas.

Anyone with information was asked to crash investigations at 317-327-6549, or remain anonymous by dialing 317-262-8477 for Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.