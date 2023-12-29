IMPD: New Year’s Eve gunfire in air ‘unacceptable’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At the turn of 2022 to 2023, Indianapolis saw celebratory gunfire that put lives at risk, and police on Thursday called on people to put the guns down this New Year’s and behave responsibly.

“The message is very clear,” said Officer William Young, a spokesman for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “We want folks to have a good time on New Year and firing firearms recklessly is certainly unacceptable and you can be arrested for it.”

When it comes to firing a gun in the air, Young reminds everyone, what comes up must come down. These bullets can result in serious injury or death.

“It’s led to where we’ve seen young children or teenagers be injured and die to gunfire,” Young said.

IMPD warns that firing a gun in the air is a felony, and people who do it will be held responsible if caught.

On top of celebratory gunfire, intentional shots are also a concern. The message from IMPD remained the same: Put the weapons down.

“We also hope as we go into the new year people practice learning how to manage their conflicts, especially among our teenagers,” Young said. “We’ve seen a significant amount of youth violence throughout the year.”

Gunfire was not IMPD’s only concern. Drinking and driving are something police continue to warn against.

“We want you to use those ride-sharing apps,” Young said. “We want you to report any suspicious activity you may see. If you think that you’ve come across an impaired driver, dial 911 immediately. Give a good vehicle description, a license plate, a direction of travel, what street and location.”

When it comes to drinking in general it is important to be responsible.

“Travel in groups, making sure you’re always carrying a cellphone with you, knowing exactly where you are,” Young said. “Use the ride-sharing app to identify which vehicle you’re supposed to be getting in, making sure you’re not getting in the wrong vehicle.”