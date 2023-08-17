Search
IMPD ‘no longer looking’ for pair of ‘Magic: The Gathering’ card thieves

IMPD is seeking the public's help identifying these two suspects (Photos Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say they are no longer looking for two people of interest possibly involved in a theft of upwards to $300,000 worth of “Magic: The Gathering” gaming cards during Gen Con.

On Aug. 1, the people of interest reportedly acquired a pallet jack, removed one pallet of gaming cards, and moved them to an unknown location, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The alleged theft happened before the opening of events in the downtown area, and while vendors were setting up their displays at various times

IMPD says detectives have been in communication with attorneys. The case is expected to be presented to the prosecutor’s office in the near future for charging consideration.

