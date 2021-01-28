IMPD: No officers hurt after police shooting on city’s east side

Police responded to the area of Shadeland and 30th Street Thursday after a police shooting. (WISH Photo/David Williams)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers responded to the city’s east side Thursday after a police shooting, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of East 30th Street and Shadeland Avenue just before 1 p.m. after officers fired at a suspect. That’s at an intersection on the city’s east side. Police have taped off parts of the Marathon gas station in the area.

The intersection has been closed to traffic as investigators work the scene.

According to IMPD public information officer William Young, no officers were hurt.

Information about what led to the shooting was not immediately available. It’s unclear at this time if a suspect or suspects were injured. News 8 has a crew at the scene.

I am still waiting on more information about this police-involved shooting with IMPD. This is video of what I can see with my own eyes at 30th & Shadeland Ave. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/03qLvxCtVu — David Williams (@DWilliamsTV) January 28, 2021

NEW INFO: IMPD says just before 1p this afternoon, Officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting in the area of E. 30th Street & Shadeland Avenue. No officers were injured @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/yjL5p3G9uG — David Williams (@DWilliamsTV) January 28, 2021

From what I can see, police are focusing on this Marathon gas station at 30th & Shadeland in Indianapolis @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/562N5CsWym — David Williams (@DWilliamsTV) January 28, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.