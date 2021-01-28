Crime Watch 8

IMPD: No officers hurt after police shooting on city’s east side

Police responded to the area of Shadeland and 30th Street Thursday after a police shooting. (WISH Photo/David Williams)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers responded to the city’s east side Thursday after a police shooting, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of East 30th Street and Shadeland Avenue just before 1 p.m. after officers fired at a suspect. That’s at an intersection on the city’s east side. Police have taped off parts of the Marathon gas station in the area.

The intersection has been closed to traffic as investigators work the scene.

According to IMPD public information officer William Young, no officers were hurt.

Information about what led to the shooting was not immediately available. It’s unclear at this time if a suspect or suspects were injured. News 8 has a crew at the scene.

Trending Headlines

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

State lawmakers are pushing to curb governors’ virus powers

Coronavirus /

General Motors sets goal of going largely electric by 2035

Business /

Facts about August babies, according to science

Indy Style /

Celebrating National Lego Day with Brickworld

Indy Style /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.