IMPD: No officers hurt after police shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers responded to the city’s east side Thursday after a police shooting, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Officers were called to the area of East 30th Street and Shadeland Avenue just before 1 p.m. after officers fired at a suspect. That’s at an intersection on the city’s east side. Police have taped off parts of the Marathon gas station in the area.
The intersection has been closed to traffic as investigators work the scene.
According to IMPD public information officer William Young, no officers were hurt.
Information about what led to the shooting was not immediately available. It’s unclear at this time if a suspect or suspects were injured. News 8 has a crew at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.