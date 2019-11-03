IMPD: Off-duty officer shoots armed robbery suspect who critically injured victim

An off-duty IMPD officer shot a suspect in an armed robbery on the city’s west side early Sunday morning. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An off-duty Indianapolis police officer shot an armed robbery suspect early Sunday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The off-duty officer was working at a nightclub parking lot in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road just before 2 a.m. when he reported hearing shots fired at the south end of the parking lot.

According to IMPD, the officer drove to the scene where he found a person shot and an armed suspect. He got out of his vehicle and told the suspect he was a police officer before the suspect began to flee.

The officer, who is a six-year veteran with IMPD, shot the suspect. The male suspect continued to run to the north end of the parking lot where he was apprehended by the officer.

First aid was rendered to the robbery suspect until medics arrived to the scene.

The suspect in the robbery was critically injured. The victim of the armed robbery was also taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty while investigators look into the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.