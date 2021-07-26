Crime Watch 8

IMPD officer, already suspended, charged with domestic battery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police said Monday an officer already suspended on unrelated department violations turned himself in to authorities Monday after being charged Friday with domestic battery.

James Cox, 32, faces a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child under age 16, according to online court documents, and a cash bond was set Friday at $500. News 8 reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for court documents in the case.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that its officers were sent just after 9:30 a.m. June 16 to a disturbance involving a possible assault in the 7600 block of Blue Willow Drive. That’s in a housing subdivision on the southeast side just south of the interchange for I-465 and Brookville Road.

In her 911 call, the victim said she’d been thrown onto concrete, later identified as a porch at the home. The charging documents said the incident upset a 3-year-old child. Surveillance video from the home showed the altercation involving the victim, Cox and the 3-year-old.

The victim told police she was scratched in the incident, but otherwise was uninjured.

News 8 does not identify the victims of domestic abuse.

The incident came about after the victim and another woman, talking with each other, learned the were “both simultaneously involved in a relationship with Mr. Cox.”

The release said IMPD’s special-investigations unit handled the case.

The release also said Cox is a five-year-veteran of the department, currently assigned to Southwest District.

Chief Randal Taylor “will review the charging affidavit and make a determination of Officer Cox’s status prior to the conclusion Officer Cox’s current suspension,” the release said.

Cox’s jail-booking photo was not available early Monday evening, IMPD said.