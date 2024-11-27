IMPD officer arrested, accused of domestic battery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer was arrested Tuesday and faces battery and strangulation charges, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Ofc. Herman Means is a 7-year veteran with the department, and will be placed on administrative leave once he is released from the Johnson County jail.

IMPD says Whiteland Police Department officers were called to Means’ home sometime Tuesday to investigate a domestic violence report. There, they learned “the complainant had been battered and restrained.”

Means was then taken into custody and booked into the jail. The Johnson County prosecutor will make the final charging decision.

IMPD says they have collected all of Means’ department equipment and his police authority has been suspended. IMPD Internal Affairs will conduct an investigation into Means and further discuss with IMPD Chief Bailey.

This is the second IMPD officer in less than a week to have been arrested. On Friday, Shane Decker, a 25-year veteran with IMPD, was charged with voyeurism and official misconduct after prosecutors say he recorded himself having sex with women on his department-issued laptop while in uniform.

IMPD encourage anyone in need of domestic violence or other local resources to contact the IMPD Victims Assistance unit at 317-327-3331.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: