Crime Watch 8

IMPD officer arrested, accused of domestic battery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has been arrested for domestic battery and battery, the department said.

Officer Michael Price, a 13-year veteran of IMPD who is currently assigned to the east district, was arrested early Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., police were called to the 8000 block of Gathering Lane after a 911 text was sent to police with a possible act of “active assault”. That’s in a residential area just east of South Mitthoeffer Road on the city’s south east side.

When police learned that the suspect was an off-duty IMPD officer, detectives from IMPD’s Special Investigation Unit were called to the scene. A short time later, Price was arrested.

Price is in the Marion County Jail. Charges have not yet be filed. Price has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of criminal and internal investigations.