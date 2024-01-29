IMPD officer arrested, accused of sexual relationship with minor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 24-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was arrested after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor, officials announced Monday.

Paul Humphrey, 50, with IMPD East District, was charged with four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, three counts of child seduction, one count of attempted obstruction of justice, one count of official misconduct, and one count of voyeurism.

Humphrey has been suspended without pay with a recommendation of termination to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board, according to a release made Monday.

Detectives from the department’s special investigations unit began an investigation into an alleged relationship between Humphrey and a minor on Jan. 11.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by News 8 says a report of suspected child abuse or neglect was made with the Indiana Department of Child Services from a person at the girl’s high school.

The girl’s parents, who court documents say were close friends with Humphrey, called Humphrey to ask for advice on the situation, believing “he would know what to do because he is a police officer.”

Humphrey contacted DCS, identifying himself as an IMPD officer, and requested information on the report. Investigators provided him with the information, and the conversation ended after he confirmed who was listed as the perpetrator.

Court documents say Humphrey called back requesting the report, but investigators refused to give it to him after realizing he was the perpetrator listed in the report.

On Jan. 18, detectives spoke with the girl, who said she’d known Humphrey since she was in the second grade. She added that Humphrey had been her soccer coach in the eighth grade.

At the time of the interview, court documents say the girl was a senior in high school.

The girl told officers that she started working for Humphrey at his lawn care business, and their relationship turned sexual when she was 15 years old. Court documents say Humphrey had sex with the minor “approximately fifteen times” from January 2022 to June 2022.

The girl told investigators the sexual relationship ended after she got her driver’s license, and also when she confronted Humphrey about his behavior.

Even after the sexual relationship ended, the affidavit says Humphrey continued to abuse his relationship with the girl.

The girl told officers Humphrey would call her repeatedly, becoming aggressive when she wouldn’t answer. Humphrey also reportedly entered a bathroom while the girl was showering, and also touched her inappropriately at a birthday party. Court documents say Humphrey also monitored her location through the Life360 app downloaded on her phone.

On Jan. 18, following interviews with the girl and other witnesses, detectives learned Humphrey attempted to take his own life while at the place of his business. Humphrey was rescued by responding officers, and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Humphrey’s arrest on Friday. Humphrey was arrested within an hour of the warrant being issued.

Acting IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said in a release, “I’m deeply disappointed and disturbed by the allegations made in the probable cause affidavit. This was someone who was trusted to protect the community and our residents. Children should trust that people in authority will protect them at all times. My prayers are with the victim and her family during this difficult time.”

Humphrey was being held without bond at the Marion County jail.

A hearing was set for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

