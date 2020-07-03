IMPD officer arrested for alleged domestic battery

Mittan Katoch was arrested and is facing preliminary charges of domestic battery and battery, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer has been arrested on allegations of domestic violence, according to the department.

Police say officer Mittan Katoch was arrested on Thursday after 11 p.m. after a disturbance at his home. When officers responded they learned Katoch was allegedly involved in the disturbance.

The Special Investigations Unit also responded to the scene and established probable cause to arrest Katoch.

He has been preliminarily charged with battery and domestic battery. Additional details about the disturbance were not immediately available.

According to IMPD, Katoch has worked with the department since June of 2016.

Katoch has been suspended without pay, and his termination is pending, according to IMPD.

“I am disappointed in the alleged decisions of one of our officers. This behavior will not be tolerated. We remain committed to holding ourselves to the highest ethical standards while protecting the community we serve,” said IMPD Police Chief Randal Taylor in a statement released to News 8.

IMPD says a probable cause and charging affidavit will be available from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

No other details have been released.