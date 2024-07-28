IMPD officer arrested for OWI in Hendricks County

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was arrested Thursday for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, IMPD said in a news release Saturday.

On Thursday, deputies with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office detained IMPD Sergeant Peter Fekkes for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI). After further investigation, deputies arrested Fekkes for OWI. Fekkes was suspended pending termination at the time of his arrest.

On April 10, IMPD Chief Chris Bailey placed Fekkes on suspension without pay pending a recommendation of termination to the civilian merit board. This was related to a previous arrest in Ohio in 2022. At the time of his arrest Thursday, Fekkes did not have police authority or police powers, IMPD says.

This incident is under investigation by the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.