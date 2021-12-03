Crime Watch 8

IMPD officer charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated in connection with a November hit-and-run crash on the city’s south side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday.

On Nov. 15 around 11:30 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3000 block of Stillcrest Lane on reports of a hit-and-run.

Initial investigation revealed that the suspect vehicle was registered to an off-duty IMPD officer, Gregory Ressino.

Police said that Ressino was not in the personally owned vehicle when officers located it.

On Nov. 30, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Ressino for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Ressino, a 23-year IMPD veteran, was placed on administrative leave following the incident, IMPD said.