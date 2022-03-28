Crime Watch 8

IMPD officer facing charges after excessive use of force investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A third-year officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is being charged in relation to his conduct while responding to a reported burglary in progress last month, the department announced Monday.

Travis Lewis is facing one felony count of official misconduct and two misdemeanor counts of battery with bodily injury. IMPD says the charges were filed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.

On Feb. 10, Lewis made an arrest in the 8200 block of East 21st Street for a burglary.

According to court documents, Lewis and other officers determined no burglary had occurred after arriving at the location.

Officers encountered a man with an “incorrectly confirmed” protective order that prohibited him from being at the location. IMPD says the protective order showed as active, leading officers to arrest the man for invasion of privacy.

However, the order should have been invalided when the case associated with it was dismissed, according to IMPD.

Three days after the incident, a formal complaint was filed by another officer who was at the scene alleging Lewis threw the man onto the asphalt while handcuffed and had his hands in the area of the man’s genitals before the man complained of pain.

The footage from Lewis’ body-warn camera was found to be “consistent” with the complaint.

The man was transported to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital due to a “heightened level of agitation” and visible injuries to his head in addition to the complaint of pain in the area of his genitals. He is not currently facing any charges.

Lewis is suspended without pay and a recommendation or termination was delivered to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board.

Online court records do not yet list an initial court appearance for Lewis.

IMPD says a mugshot for Lewis is not available because he has not been booked.