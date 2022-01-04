Crime Watch 8

IMPD officer fires gun during attempted theft of trailer, no one injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a man it says took off after an officer fired his gun on the southwest side Monday night.

The incident happened after officers responded to a report of a theft of a vehicle in the 2200 block of Graves Light Drive just before 8:30 a.m. That is the address for Lighthouse Landings apartments near the intersection of South Belmont Avenue and West Southport Road.

Police say the man ran from a truck attached to a trailer when an officer arrived and got into another vehicle.

A struggle ensured, and the officer discharged his weapon. The suspect drove off while still engaged with the officer.

Police say there is no indication the suspect was shot.

IMPD learned the truck the man was using to steal the trailer was stolen from the same location earlier Monday. Police believe the suspect vehicle is a red or maroon Cadillac SUV.

The officer had a body-worn camera during the incident, according to IMPD. He has bee placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure after an officer discharges their weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detective John Breedlove by calling 317-327-3475 or sending an email to John.Breedlove@indy.gov.