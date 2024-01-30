IMPD officer fires shot to break up aggressive dog attack that injured 86-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer fired their weapon Tuesday morning to break up an aggressive dog attack that left an 86-year-old man critically injured.

His granddaughter identified him as Willie Mundine.

IMPD officers were called to the 2300 block of North Kenyon Street around 9:55 a.m. on a report of an aggressive dog attacking a person.

When they arrived, they found the man with multiple dog bites. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the man had come outside when he heard dogs fighting, and was then attacked by the dogs.

During the incident, IMPD says an officer fired their weapon toward the dogs, hitting one.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services told News 8 in a statement that animal control officers received complaints on Monday of two pit bulls attacking people and dogs on the near northeast side.

Officers couldn’t find the dogs during their initial investigation, but established a “sweep” schedule, where officers would comb through the area 3-4 times a day over the next 10 days to look for the dogs.

Animal control officers were called to the home on Kenyon Street to assist officers with the pit bulls involved in the attack. They were able to impound the dog shot by police.

The injured dog was said to be “alert,” and is being held in a 10-day quarantine at the IACS.

IACS also says the second dog was still in the area of the attack.

If anyone sees a brown pit bull running loose in the area, they are asked to call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.