IMPD names officers involved in chase turned shooting

A police shooting happened the afternoon of Dec. 30, 2024, on East 30th Street in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has identified the officers involved in a police shooting Dec. 30 on 30th Street.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said the officers involved were IMPD officer Owen Ducket, Lawrence Police lieutenant, and LPD sergeant Mateo Agresta.

Police say shooting happened when Kenneth Roberts Jr., 48, fired shots at officers during a chase after fleeing from a traffic stop on the 6900 block of Pendleton Pike.

The chase ended in the 6500 block of East 30th Street, which is between North Arlington and Shadeland Avenues.

Two Lawrence police officers and one IMPD officer fired their weapons once the chase concluded.

Roberts died from the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit is conducting a separate internal investigation and the civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a review of the incident.