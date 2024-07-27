IMPD officer injured in shooting near East 36th, North Wittfield

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An officer was injured in a shooting on the city’s far east side Friday night, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

At 8:30 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of East 36th Street and North Wittfield Street on a report of shots fired. That is a residential area on the city’s far east side. As officers were on scene investigating, shots were fired from an unknown individual, injuring one of the officers. Officers provided the injured officer with medical attention, and he was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators ask that residents stay inside and avoid the area while they investigate the scene.

Investigators also ask that anyone in the area with surveillance cameras and/or doorbell cameras contact IMPD at 911 or anonymously through one of the resources linked below.

IMPD did not immediately release any additional information.

One IMPD officer has sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition. https://t.co/lHJgwWao0E — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 27, 2024

Prayers for our officer, shot tonight while serving our city! @IMPDnews — Chief Chris Bailey (@IMPD_Chief) July 27, 2024