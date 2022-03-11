Crime Watch 8

IMPD officer leaves hospital after shot 12 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer who was shot in the line of duty left the hospital on Friday.

Officer Thomas Mangan left the hospital 12 days after he was shot while responding to a call in the Fountain Square area.

Hundreds of officers were there to greet Mangan and wish him well as he left Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

Mangan was shot in the neck, causing laryngeal cartilage (Adam’s apple) and voice box. Mangan has been a police officer for a year.

A spokesperson for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday in an email to news media that Mangan stood up and walked Friday and used sign language to say, “Tommy is weak, but God is strong!”

The department also reiterated a message shared Thursday that it’s received hundreds of get-well cards for the officer.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Mylik Hill, 31, for the shooting. Hill faces two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement while drawing a weapon, a count of criminal recklessness, and a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Sgt. Leslie Vanbuskirk at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Leslie.Vanbuskirk@indy.gov.

Those who want to send a card can mail them to IMPD Southeast District, Attn: Officer Thomas Mangan, 1150 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46203.

Video with this story is from IMPD.