IMPD officer returns to jail for violating ‘no contact’ order

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer charged with child molesting was back in jail Tuesday night for violating a “no contact” order.

Kamal Bola, of Avon, was arrested earlier this month and formally charged Sept. 5 in Hendricks Superior Court 4 with several child sex crimes. He then posted bond after a pretrial release agreement was reached. Bola left jail Sept. 18.

The 35-year-old was arrested Tuesday for invasion of privacy upon violating the agreement.

He remained in the Hendricks County jail on Tuesday night.

Bola has been with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for six years. He’s currently suspended from IMPD. He faces two felony counts of child molesting, two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and felony counts of voyeurism and obstruction of justice.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.

Previous coverage