Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD officer returns to jail for violating ‘no contact’ order

Kamal Bola (Provided Photo/Hendricks County, Indiana, Jail)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer charged with child molesting was back in jail Tuesday night for violating a “no contact” order.

Kamal Bola, of Avon, was arrested earlier this month and formally charged Sept. 5 in Hendricks Superior Court 4 with several child sex crimes. He then posted bond after a pretrial release agreement was reached. Bola left jail Sept. 18.

The 35-year-old was arrested Tuesday for invasion of privacy upon violating the agreement.

He remained in the Hendricks County jail on Tuesday night.

Bola has been with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for six years. He’s currently suspended from IMPD. He faces two felony counts of child molesting, two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and felony counts of voyeurism and obstruction of justice.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.

Previous coverage

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Tropical Storm Helene expected to...
Weather Stories /
Medical research exhibit’s tour starts...
Multicultural News /
University of Indianapolis hosts Hispanic...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /
Indianapolis government employees negotiate for...
I-Team 8 /
Tornado-damaged school in Jay County...
I-Team 8 /
Following cancer screening guidelines
Health Spotlight /
Woman going to prison for...
Crime Watch 8 /
Smiles abound for Greenfield Central...
Community Connection Contributor /