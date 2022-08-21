Crime Watch 8

IMPD officer shot in throat thanks everyone who’s helping him to recover

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a YouTube message shared Sunday, an Indianapolis police officer thanked everyone who helped him during his road to recovery after being shot in February.

Officer Tommy Mangan was shot in the throat while making a call for a traffic incident Feb. 27 in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue.

Mangan said of his recovery, “It hasn’t been easy. The load has seemed heavy at times, but being able to have faith, have that load be lightened, is, I believe, the only way that it is possible to make it, not only make it through, but grow stronger through it.”

Mangan talked of tears and gratitude brought on by community support.

The day Mangan walked out of the hospital in February, he saw many officers line up to applaud his efforts.

He says the continued support from his wife, his comrades in blue, and even strangers from across the nation made some of his toughest days easier.