Crime Watch 8

IMPD officer shot, injured during vehicle chase

Large police presence at the intersection of West 30th Street and Riverside Drive on May 29. 2021. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis metropolitan police officer was shot and injured Saturday during a vehicle chase that started at the scene of a shooting near 62nd Street and Michigan Road.

The officer who was shot during the chase was in good condition on Saturday afternoon, according to Officer Genae Cook with IMPD Public Affairs.

Police were called to the 6300 block of Kentstone Drive — that’s north and west of 62nd Street and Michigan Road — around 3:40 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

IMPD said there was another active police scene near West 30th Street and Riverside Drive. According to IMPD, there is no threat to the community at either scene, and no suspects were being sought.

No additional information about the initial shooting was immediately available.

Police did not say whether officers returned fire, or whether anyone else was injured during the pursuit.