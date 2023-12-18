IMPD officer who fired shots at reckless driver during vehicle pursuit identified

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has identified the officer who fired his weapon at a suspect in a police shooting on the city's northwest side on Dec. 10, 2023. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has identified the officer who fired a shot at a suspect during a police chase on Dec. 10 as 4-year veteran Officer Bryan Reed.

Reed was placed on administrative leave following the shooting, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.

Officers also arrested 23-year-old Sebastian Jimenez for his role in the incident. He is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and reckless driving.

IMPD says around midnight on Dec. 10, officers were called to the 2800 block of Lafayette Road on a report of several vehicles driving recklessly and spinning. That is in a business area with stores, doctor’s offices, and restaurants.

When police arrived and began forming a plan on how to stop the driving, IMPD says one officer reported to dispatch hearing gunshots in the area.

Following the shots, officers found a vehicle nearby that was driving recklessly and almost hit multiple people nearby. Police then tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the car wouldn’t stop. A chase then followed.

They followed the vehicle to a dead end in the 3000 block of Lincoln Road when the vehicle made a U-turn and rammed into an IMPD patrol car with the officer inside. An officer, later identified as Reed, fired his weapon. Neither Jimenez nor his passenger were hit by the shot.

Jimenez then sped off toward West 30th Street and Tibbs Avenue when it hit another vehicle at the intersection, where he eventually stopped. Officers then took Jimenez into custody.

Jimenez, his passenger, and two officers received minor injuries during the incident. They were taken to nearby health care centers for treatment.

Police say there was no damage to the nearby houses or apartment complex from the chase or shot being fired.

Jimenez was not listed as an inmate at the Marion County jail as of Monday. A jury trial for Jimenez was set for March 21.