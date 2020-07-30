Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man found dead in home’s garage on east side

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a home’s detached garage on the city’s east side, police said Wednesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said authorities were called about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 600 block of North Linwood Drive. That’s north of Michigan Street between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.

Police did not immediately have a sense of how the death occurred or whether it is suspicious. The man had not been identified by Wednesday night.

No additional information was available from IMPD.

