IMPD: Officers shoot suspect who refused to drop rifle after attempted carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting on the city’s south side Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to an attempted carjacking near the intersection of Wedgewood Drive and Lacy Drive just after 2:50 a.m.

When they arrived, they began to search for the suspects involved and found two males matching their descriptions walking eastbound in the 2700 block of Stop 11 Road.

One of the suspects, an adult male, was carrying a rifle. According to police, officers got out of their patrol car and asked the man to drop his rifle. The man refused and officers shot him.

The other suspect, who is a juvenile, complied with the officers’ commands and was taken into custody without incident.

The adult suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

None of the officers involved were injured.

Investigators with the Critical Incident Response Team along with a deputy prosecutor with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office are leading a criminal investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.