IMPD: Overnight shooting in Camby injures 1

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An investigation is underway after Indianapolis police found one person shot Wednesday night on the city’s southwest side.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting on Belmac Lane in Camby. That’s a neighborhood near State Road 67 and Mooresville Road.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. At last check, he was in serious but stable condition at an Indianapolis hospital.

Investigators believe the man was shot on Pippen Place in the same neighborhood.

IMPD did not say what led to the shooting or share any suspect information. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

