IMPD: Overnight shootings injure 2

IMPD patrol cars outside a home on Charing Drive in Indianapolis where a person was shot late Friday night, IMPD says. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pair of overnight shootings sent two people to the hospital, Indianapolis police said.

At 10:45 p.m. Friday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a person shot at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Charing Drive. That’s a residential area near West 71st Street and Harcourt Road on the city’s north side.

The victim, identified as a male, was said to be in stable condition.

Investigators at the scene found two vehicles that were damaged by gunfire and more than a dozen shell casings, a police report says.

Police responded to a second, unrelated shooting just before 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Dearborn Street. That’s a residential area near 10th and Rural Streets north of Brookside School 54.

IMPD says a male at that location was grazed by a bullet. At last check, he was at a hospital in good condition.

Police are still investigating both shootings and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on either of the two shootings was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.