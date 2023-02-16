Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Overnight shootings injure 2

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis on Feb. 16, 2023. (WISH Photo/Nate Gulde)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after separate overnight shootings in Indianapolis, police said.

Just a few minutes after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 1400 block of North Pennsylvania Street. That’s the address for the Penn Place Apartments off 14th Street, a few blocks north of I-65 in downtown Indianapolis.

Police found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

Detectives believe the shooting happened somewhere else, but they have so far been unable to find a crime scene, IMPD says.

About three hours later, IMPD officers found a person shot in the 1400 block of Weber Drive. That’s an address inside the Southport at Buck Creek apartment complex off East Southport Road, just west of the intersection with Madison Avenue on the city’s south side.

The victim was awake and breathing when transported to a hospital, according to IMPD.

Aggravated assault detectives are investigating both shootings. No possible suspects were identified and no additional information was available.