IMPD: Overnight shootings injure 2

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pair of overnight shootings on the city’s east side sent two men to the hospital, Indianapolis police said.

Man found shot at east side gas station

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man with a gunshot wound at a Speedway gas station on Emerson Avenue just north of I-70 on the city’s east side.

The man told police he had been shot about a block away at 30th Street and Emerson Avenue, officers at the scene told News 8.

IMPD says the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was upgraded to stable.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Man injured when shots fired outside home

IMPD officers were called just before 4:30 a.m. to a shooting at a home on Lowell Avenue, just off Ritter Avenue and East Washington Street. That’s on the city’s east side, south of Ellenberger Park.

Neighbors called police with reports of shots fired next door and officers found a man shot in the leg, officers at the scene tell News 8.

The man told officers the gunshots came from outside the home and investigators found empty, fired cartridges outside, according to IMPD.

The man was stable and talking when transported to a hospital.

Anyone with information on the shootings was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.