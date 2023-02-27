Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 3 people with gunshot wounds arrive at hospitals overnight

Illuminated blue and red police lights on top of an IMPD patrol car in Indianapolis on Dec. 14, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people with gunshot wounds arrived at Indianapolis hospitals after separate incidents overnight, police said.

The first victim, identified by police as a male, arrived at Community Hospital South just after 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Monday.

“The victim reported this was an accidental shooting that occurred while another individual was handing him a gun,” IMPD Public Information Officer Lt. Shane Foley said.

The male was said to be in stable condition.

About an hour later, a shooting victim walked into the emergency room at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. IMPD says the person is in stable condition.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a person with a gunshot wound arrived at IU Health Methodist Hospital and was reported to be in stable condition, according to IMPD.

All three shootings remain under investigation and IMPD has not said where any of the shootings took place or if any suspects have been identified.