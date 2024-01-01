IMPD: Overnight violences leaves 1 dead, 8 others wounded

Indianapolis police say more than a dozen people were shot -- one fatally -- between 11 p.m. Dec. 31 and 6 a.m. on Jan 1. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed and at least eight others were injured in a violent start to the new year, Indianapolis police said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to — one of them fatal — between 11 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.

Just after 1 a.m., IMPD officers found an adult male shot at Boulevard Place and West 31st Street, a few blocks south of Crown Hill Cemetery. The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

IMPD officers are also investigating after a man and woman were found deceased in a vehicle at Michigan Road and Grandview Drive.

Investigators initially said the pair was shot, but IMPD Public Information Officer Lt. Shane Foley said just before 8 a.m. that “it is not clear if the individuals had gunshot wounds.”

All shootings remain under investigation. Police have not identified any of the victims and have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD.

Sunday night shooting on Sandy Forge

Around 11:30 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a shooting on Sandy Forge Drive. That’s in a neighborhood off Mann Road on the city’s southwest side. IMPD says a 37-year-old male was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Person grazed near 38th and German Church Rd.

Police say a 47-year-old woman is in good condition after being grazed by a bullet around midnight on Smoothbark Drive. That’s a neighborhood near East 38th Street and North German Church Road on Indy’s far east side.

Two gunshot victims dropped off at local hospitals

IMPD says a 39-year-old male arrived at Eskenazi Health around 1:30 a.m. Investigators think the man might have been shot near the intersection of 16th Street and Tibbs Avenue.

A few minutes later, a 23-year-old male with gunshot wounds arrived at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.

Both men were listed in stable condition.

West side shooting leaves 1 injured

A 21-year-old man was said to be awake and breathing after a shooting just before 3 a.m. on Moreland Avenue near the intersection of Tibbs Avenue and Michigan Street.

1 hurt in downtown shooting

IMPD officers responded just after 3 a.m. to a shooting at Ohio and Delaware Streets downtown. A 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Scarborough Lake shooting leaves 1 injured

At 3:30 a.m., IMPD officers were called to a shooting at an apartment complex on Maidstone Road near 46th Street and High School Road, just east of I-465. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old male, was in serious but stable condition.

1 person shot on near southeast side

Police found a man shot just after 4:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Bradbury Avenue. That’s a residential area just south of East Raymond Street and north of Sarah Shank Golf Course.