IMPD: ‘Overwhelming response’ from community helped ID road rage suspect

A man suspected of drawing a gun on a teenager during a road rage incident on May 8, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says an “overwhelming response” from the community helped officers identify a man involved in a south side road rage incident.

IMPD had asked for help identifying the suspect Thursday morning.

The man, whose name has not been shared by IMPD, is accused of pulling a gun on a 17-year-old boy and his parent Sunday afternoon after the boy threw a water bottle out of a car window.

The boy told police the man got out of a blue Nissan in a residential area on Lonestar Drive, just south of East Stop 11 Road, and approached the family’s vehicle.

The man drew a gun, pointed it at the boy, and hit him on the left hand, according to a police report. He did not fire the weapon.

The teenager took the man’s picture with his phone and later shared it with police.

IMPD says detectives “are not ready to make a statement” until they have spoken with the suspect.