IMPD: Owner of popular Indy nail salon arrested for domestic battery

Tuan Nguyen, 43, of Indianapolis. Nguyen, the owner of a popular nail salon in Broad Ripple, faces domestic battery charges after police say he attacked a woman when she accused him of stealing money. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

News 8 has chosen not to name the woman involved in the domestic battery incident.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The owner of a popular Broad Ripple nail salon faces charges after police say he attacked a woman when she accused him of stealing money.

Tuan Nguyen, 43, owner DaVi Nail Spa in Broad Ripple, faces misdemeanor charges of battery, domestic battery, and battery resulting in bodily injury following the July 10 incident.

Court documents say an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was dispatched to a home in the 6000 block of College Avenue to investigate a domestic disturbance.

They arrived and met with a woman who said she and Nguyen fought. When she came home that day, she noticed money missing from its spot under her bed, and asked Nguyen if he had it.

Nguyen denied having it. The woman then said she’d call the police.

The woman told the officer that Nguyen then “grabbed her by the hair and pushed her, causing them both to fall on the floor.” She also said during the fight, “Nguyen began pulling on her dog, trying to break the dog’s leg.”

The woman then ran out of the house to call 911.

Officers detained Nguyen at the scene, who once again denied having the money. He told investigators that after she threatened to call the cops, he “grabbed her by the back of her shirt and they fell to the ground and had a scuffle.”

Nguyen was then taken to the Marion County jail.

News 8 confirmed on Tuesday that he had been released and was back operating the nail salon.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: