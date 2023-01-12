Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Person arrested after 2 men shot in apartment building

Photo from the 200 block of North Walcott Street/ WISH PHOTO

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was arrested Thursday night in connection to the morning shooting of two men found dead in an apartment building on the city’s east side, police say.

The person arrested was detained earlier Thursday in the area of West 79th Street and North Michigan Road.

Police say the shooting happened just before noon Thursday in the 200 block of North Walcott Street. That is in a residential area near the intersection of East Ohio Street and North Walcott Street.

Officers found a man in the common area of the apartment building with gunshot wounds and another man shot inside one of the apartments. Both men died at the crime scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the two men once family has been notified.

Witnesses helped detectives identify person of interest and a vehicle possibly involved in the crime.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Larry Craciunoiu at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov.