Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s southeast side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the 5300 block of Lunsford Circle. That’s in a residential area near South Arlington Road and Thompson Road.

IMPD says the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

No additional details have been provided.