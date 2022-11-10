Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Person dies after shooting on the city’s northeast side

UPDATE: Police confirmed the person is dead Thursday around 12:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting took place on the city’s northeast side Thursday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened at the 3400 block of Grant Avenue. Police confirmed around 12 p.m. that the person is in critical condition.

Investigators did not provide information regarding what led up to the shooting, or how many people were involved. They also did not provide the identity of the person shot.

News 8 sent a crew to the scene. This story will be updated.