Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD: Person dies, another critical after targeted shooting near 42nd, Arlington

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot at 8:50 p.m. Oct. 4, 2023, in the 5800 block of East 40th Street. (WISH Photo/Tahj Reeves)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — One person died and another was in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police say.

No information was immediately available on the people.

Police believe the shooting was targeted. The person died at the scene.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of East 40th Street. That’s in a residential neighborhood southwest of the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Arlington Avenue.

IMPD says no information was immediately available on suspects or a possible motive for the shooting.

Crime resources

Crime Map

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘Revive I-70’ to improve 20+...
Local News /
Health Spotlight: Colorectal cancer on...
Health Spotlight /
Purdue scientist: Meteor confirmed over...
Local News /
IMPD seeking public’s help in...
Local News /
Monkey on the loose in...
Local News /
Busiest 5 days ever ahead...
Local News /
Indianapolis prepares for first total...
Weather Stories /
‘Patron of hope’: Arm of...
Local News /