IMPD: Person dies, another critical after targeted shooting near 42nd, Arlington

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot at 8:50 p.m. Oct. 4, 2023, in the 5800 block of East 40th Street. (WISH Photo/Tahj Reeves)

(WISH) — One person died and another was in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police say.

No information was immediately available on the people.

Police believe the shooting was targeted. The person died at the scene.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of East 40th Street. That’s in a residential neighborhood southwest of the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Arlington Avenue.

IMPD says no information was immediately available on suspects or a possible motive for the shooting.