IMPD: Person fatally shot at west side home near West 30th Street, Cold Spring Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a person died early Sunday morning after a shooting at a west side home.

The name of the victim wasn’t released, but the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were dispatched to a home in the 2900 block of North Warman Avenue around 6:40 a.m. to investigate a person shot.

That’s in a neighborhood by the intersection of West 30th Street and Cold Spring Road near Marian University’s campus.

Police say when officers arrived, they located the person with a gunshot wound. They died at the scene.

Investigators didn’t provide any information on suspects or what led up to the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated with further information once available.