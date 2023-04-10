IMPD: Person shot at south side motel

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a shooting at a Super 8 motel off of East Street near I-465 on the south side of Indianapolis on April 10, 2023. (WISH Photo/Nate Gulde)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Monday after a person was found shot at a motel on the city’s south side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 6 a.m. to the Super 8 Motel on Bixler Road. That’s just off East Street/US 31 and Thompson Road near I-465.

Police arrived at the motel and found a person shot in the leg and hip, officers at the scene tell News 8.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris.

Officers at the scene say the suspect ran away after the shooting, but a description of the suspect was not provided.

Aggravated assault detectives are looking into what happened. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.