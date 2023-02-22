Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Person in critical condition after shooting at south side gas station

UPDATE: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say there was a disturbance inside the business between two people. Investigators are working to determine if the two people involved knew each other.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after being shot at a BP Gas Station on the city’s southeast side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at 4949 E. Thompson Road. That’s near the intersection of South Bancroft Road and Thompson Road.

When police arrived they found a person with gunshot wounds.

Police say the person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No additional details have been provided.