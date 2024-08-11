Search
IMPD: Person killed in hit-and-run accident near East Washington Street, Emerson Ave

Emergency lights on top of a police car at a crime scene. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was found fatally injured after a hit-and-run on Indianapolis’ near east side early Sunday morning.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of East Washington Street just east of Emerson Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on a report of an accident with injuries.

The call type for the run was later updated to an “accident fatal hit-and-run.”

Officers haven’t shared the victim’s name or provided any information on suspects.

News 8 has a crew at the scene.

