IMPD: Man shot, killed inside south side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was shot and killed inside a home Thursday morning on the south side of downtown Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2200 block of South Meridian Street at 7 a.m.That’s in a neighborhood just east of White River on the city’s south side.

IMPD told News 8 the man was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers attempted to administer first aid; however, upon the arrival of medics, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Detectives do believe this is an isolated incident, and there’s no threat to the public. They’re working on information and talking to individuals at this time in reference to suspect information, and there’s no suspect in custody at this time,” said Tommy Thompson, IMPD public information officer.

The Maron County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity once family notifications have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov

