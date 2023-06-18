IMPD: Person killed in west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s west side, police say.

At 11:09 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 300 block of Meganwood Court. That is a residential area near the town of Avon.

When officers arrived, they located a person with gunshot wounds.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to IMPD, no residents were injured, officers are not looking for anyone, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

This article will be updated with additional information.