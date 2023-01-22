Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man shot and killed on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was shot and killed on the city’s east side Sunday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4000 block of E. Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. This is near Irvington.

Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was found behind a Red Cadillac at the scene, police said,

The person died on the scene, police said.

There is no suspect at this time.

IMPD is asking for the community’s help to come forward with any information.