Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Person shot and killed on city’s southwest side

Police lights atop a patrol car illuminate a strip of crime scene tape at a generic crime scene. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s southwest side of town early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Byrkit Street on report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

There is no further information at this time.