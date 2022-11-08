Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Person shot at or near Castleton mall walks into Carmel hospital

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Monday night at or near Castleton Square Mall, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

IMPD was sent to a report of a person shot about 8:50 p.m. Monday at the mall, 6020 E. 82nd St.

Later, IMPD found the person shot had walked into Ascension St. Vincent Carmel hospital, 13500 N. Meridian St. in Carmel. That’s off U.S. 31 at Old Meridian Street.

“There is currently no victim condition. Aggravated assault detectives are responding. Nothing additional at this time,” IMPD said in email communications to the news media.

